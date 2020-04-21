JSP launches polymer foam made with 15 per cent recycled maritime waste

× Expand JSP

Raw material manufacturer, JSP, is expanding its range of expanded polypropylene particle foams (EPP) to include products made using recycled content.

The new grade, known as ‘Arpro 35 Ocean’, is made with 15 per cent recycled maritime industry waste recovered from items such as fishing nets and ropes.

It has a medium bulk density (34 g/l) for lightweight moulded parts with densities between 40 to 70 g/l. It has comparable physical properties and performance as Arpro made from new materials; the tensile strength of Arpro 35 Ocean at 45 g/l is 615 kPa and at 60 g/l is 830 kPa.

JSP says during the production of Arpro 35 Ocean, seven per cent less CO 2 is produced when compared with virgin material.

The unique colour profile of the new Ocean grade comes as a result of only recycled material from end-of-life (EOL) maritime industrial waste being used.

JSP’s Vice President of Sales, Frank Tölle, said: “With Arpro 35 Ocean we are targeting ocean pollution head on, making a positive environmental contribution by pioneering the first EPP to use 15 per cent recycled content from maritime industry waste.

“This will reduce the amount of plastic waste that pollutes our environment and conserve resources”