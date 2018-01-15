K.D. Feddersen distributes ABS materials from plastics manufacturer ELIX Polymers

K.D.Feddersen and ELIX Polymers expand their cooperation in ABS distribution deal.

Plastics distributor K.D. Feddersen based in Hamburg, now distributes ABS materials from plastics manufacturer ELIX Polymers throughout Germany and, via its sister companies and local offices, in Austria, France, Great Britain, Ireland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland.

K.D. Feddersen has expanded its growing portfolio. This includes the established ABS types made by ELIX and a new generation of ABS products.

These include, for example, a new generation of ABS high-heat products that demonstrate improved flow properties and significantly lower emissions than previous types. The types ELIX ABS HH 3105, HH 3110 and HH 3114 meet numerous automotive standards and even the exacting requirements of VDA 277 (Determination of the emissions of organic compounds) and 278 (Thermal desorption analysis of organic emissions).

New ELIX ABS electroplatable grades will also be distributed by K.D. Feddersen. This new material has a higher temperature resistance and lower emission rate than other electroplating-compatible materials on the market. ELIX ABS HH P2MC has a Vicat Softening Temperature (VST/B120) of 105°C . ELIX ABS Ultra HH 4115 PG, an ABS modified with PC, was designed for applications requiring higher temperature resistance and impact strength resistance. Both types ensure a high-quality surface, which results in a lower percentage of rejects during further processing.

Business Director at K.D Feddersen, Wolfgang Wieth, said: “Our cooperation with ELIX follows our strategy of offering our customers engineering product solutions of excellent quality for the widest range of segments and requirements.”

Ramón Maestro, Business Manager ABS at ELIX Polymers, added: “In K.D. Feddersen we have a strategic sales partner for our ABS products who will significantly strengthen our sales activities in Central and Northern Europe in all segments, including the automotive, electrical/electronics, construction and furniture industries, as well as in the field of sport and leisure."