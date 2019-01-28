K.D. Feddersen to expand ABS range

K.D. Feddersen has expanded its ABS range in distributing the ELIX ABS Chemical Compliance product range.

The product range has been developed especially for toys, cosmetics, containers and food contact applications such as food processors or fully automatic coffee machines, which are subject to strict regulatory demands as well as quality and safety specifications.

The ELIX ABS CC portfolio includes various types of injection moulding, such as ELIX M220-CC, ELIX P2M-CC and H605-CC, which are characterised by a high degree of gloss as well as standard ABS properties such as good impact strength.

According to K.D. Feddersen, the ELIX CC product line includes a broad service package from ELIX Polymer to support customers in product verification.

This includes the preparation of conformity documents for various national and international standards and regulations.

For use in food contact applications, the compound is subjected to additional testing during the quality process, which may vary depending on the regulatory requirements of the customers and OEMs.

Hermann Legatzki, Product Manager at K.D. Feddersen, said: “Selected precursors are used for these CC products in order to meet the corresponding requirements and regulations. The manufacturing process at ELIX Polymers is subject to Good Manufacturing Practices, which are the guidelines for quality assurance of production processes and environments in the production of pharmaceuticals and active ingredients, cosmetics, food and animal feed.”

“This ensures complete traceability from the raw material batch to the finished granulate.”