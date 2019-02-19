Kalrez LS390 sanitary seals excel in food and pharmaceutical applications

The DuPont Kalrez LS390 series of perfluoroelastomer sanitary seals have been designed specifically for use in sectors that include life science, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical.

The class-leading Kalrez LS390 provides longer seal life and tighter sealing, which improves productivity and process optimisation.

The seals also create a safer environment in the day-to-day running of process plants and manufacturing facilities.

Kalraz LS390 has been purpose-designed to overcome common challenges such as static friction and deformation by providing high hardness properties, low stiction, temperature resistance up to 220°C and outstanding chemical resistance to process chemicals.

As a result of their unique grey colour, the LS390 seals offer easy identification for correct material selection and application.