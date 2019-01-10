KD Feddersen and Novares Lohne air vents used in Mini Countryman

Air vents developed by plastics processor Novares Lohne and plastics distributor KD Feddersen have been used in the series production of the Mini Countryman.

Akromid B3 GF 30 1, a heat stabilised polyamide 6 compound reinforced with 30 per cent glass fibre, was used in the process.

Christoph Gerling, Business Development Manager at KD Feddersen, said: “The necessary and elaborate latching geometry must not cause and sink marks on the visible side. In order to achieve a reliable and comfortable function in the vehicle, tight tolerances must be maintained, as must the stiffness requirements of the vehicle manufacturer.”

The high batch consistency and associated consistent quality of the Akromid compound was able to allow cost-efficient production as well as flawless function in complex modules.