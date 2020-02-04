KD Feddersen expands ABS range with ELIX ABS M220

KD Feddersen has added ELIX ABS M220 to its standard ABS range.

The universal injection moulding grade is suitable for applications in the field of household goods, garden tools, furniture, and other consumer goods.

It has good mechanical properties and its high flowability makes the product particularly recommended for components with low wall thicknesses and long flow paths.

It is also certified according the UL HB at 1.5 and 3.0mm.

The standard ABS was previously reserved for bulk buyers only, but KD Feddersen is now offering this grade in smaller quantities.