Kingsmoor and Blue Skies continue food-to-go partnership

Kingsmoor’s ongoing collaborative relationship with Blue Skies, global fresh fruit producer, allows the company to supply a variety of trays and bowls for cut fruit.

Packaging by Kingsmoor for Blue Skies is manufactured in rPET, containing at least 50 per cent post-consumer recycled waste and at least 30 per cent industry recycled waste.

Holding a AA grade BRC certification, Kingsmoor Packaging manufacture food grade packaging solutions from their manufacturing site in Somerset, with in-house tooling and design, operating in tandem with its modern production facilities.

The company says in today’s food-to-go items visibility is key and Kingsmoor is producing packaging that presents the product in a clear visual way where consumers can see exactly what they are getting and in a format that is easy to open and eat from.

“Customers such as Blue Skies are after slick, cost effective, well thought out packaging. For us innovation is key and we are constantly looking at market trends and consumer needs within the food-to-go sector,” said James Hill, Kingsmoor Packaging’s Managing Director.

“Consumers have a thirst for ‘fresh’ food-to-go items, that are convenient, available every day, reasonable priced and packaged to ensure an element of shelf life - therefore certain substrates like plastics are the most suitable option. As many of the larger retailers are finding, there are not that many alternatives.”