Kingsmoor Packaging launches lightweighting initiative

Kingsmoor Packaging has launched a new lightweighting initiative known as KPL Cirrus.

A year in development, the move is part of the company’s continued drive to make their plastic products as sustainable and recyclable as possible.

× Expand Andrew Homer

The Somerset-based thermoformed packaging firm believes, having made significant investments during 2020 to improve workflow and provide increased capacity, as well as making reductions to their waste and energy consumption though green initiatives, the introduction of KPL Cirrus adds further impetus and clout to their sustainability vision.

Pioneered by Kingsmoor’s R&D team, KPL Cirrus works by creating a unique pattern in the sidewalls of a thermoformed container.

As the container is formed, a series of small pockets are created where material continually gets slightly ‘affixed’ during the thermoforming process - this in turn creates stronger sidewalls with less material, thereby creating a much lighter yet stronger pack.

“As expected, there has been considerable positive interest in KPL Cirrus from our customers,” said Kingsmoor Packaging’s managing director, James Hill. “And while we appreciate that lightweighting might not be the ultimate answer to producing sustainable packaging, KPL Cirrus™ represents an important step towards achieving a more sustainable solution to a hugely complex problem.

“Amongst the positives in this scenario - the use of less energy, less material and the increase in transport efficiency - lightweighting is ultimately about utilising the great benefits that plastics bring to food packaging, but using only what is totally necessary to make the product fit for purpose. The initiative also enables both our customers and ourselves to reduce carbon emissions wherever we can.”