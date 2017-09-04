Kingsmoor Packaging makes food to go packs for Greencore

Thermoforming firm Kingsmoor Packaging has worked with food manufacturer Greencore to make four premium quality food grade packaging solutions for eleven of the Grab & Go lunch products at ASDA.

Earlier in 2017 ASDA released 40 new salads, grab boxes, wraps and snacks for ‘on the go’ consumption.

Produced for either salads or pasta recipes, such as Indian Spiced Chicken Salad and Tomato and Basil Pasta, the thermoformed bowls have either separate lids, or single web heat-sealed polyester lidding film and were manufactured in either black or clear rPET, which contains at least 50 per cent post-consumer recycled waste.

'Indian spiced chicken salad' box from ASDA pack by Kingsmoor

James Hill, of Kingsmoor Packaging, said: “Our strength within the FMCG marketplace is being able to provide a fast and responsive service from design through to the manufacturing stage, and then making sure everything is delivered on time for production trials and launch.

“With in-house tooling and design, operating in tandem with our state of the art modern production facilities, we can provide Greencore with a nimble, flexible and cost effective single source service.”

Greencore’s Clair Oliveria, Purchasing Controller for Packaging, said: “Greencore has a great relationship with Kingsmoor Packaging. They are responsive and really tuned into the quick turnaround we need to meet the requirements of our retail customers. The recent salad launch was a complex project, but was delivered on time and the end product really stands out on shelf.”