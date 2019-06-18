Klöckner Pentaplast works with Petcore Europe to prove tray to tray recycling

Klöckner Pentaplast has collaborated with Petcore Europe for a successful pilot to demonstrate that post-consumer PET pots, tubs, and trays collected from the domestic stream can be recycled back into more protective food packaging, creating a closed-loop process for tray-to-tray recycling.

The project started to show clear evidence that post-consumer PET packaging can be recycled back into more food packaging without the addition of clear PET bottle flakes.

The working group within Petcore Europe is the first of its kind in Europe to demonstrate that rPET flake from food trays can be extruded into new PET rigid film, which can then be thermoformed back into pots, tubs, or trays.

During the pilot, 20 tonnes of post-consumer recycled PET flake has been recycled back into food trays manufactured by Klöcker Pentaplast in Spain.