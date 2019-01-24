Kraiburg collaborates with Eastman to gain stronger focus on medical applications

Kraiburg TPE has collaborated with Eastman to increase its focus on medical applications and pharmaceutical packaging, in line with its 2019 strategy.

In close cooperation with Eastman, Kraiburg has developed a range of Thermoplast M TPEs with the capability to adhere directly to specialised polymers used in medical applications, including Eastman’s Tritan copolyester, PP, ABS, ABS/PC and PET.

The medical compounds made by Kraiburg allow for design flexibility, ease of processing, and meet all standards for surfaces requiring enhanced grip and slip resistance.

Ludovic Gardet, Application Development and Technical Service for Eastman, said: “We are pleased with the efficient collaboration with Kraiburg TPE in the field of materials development for medical applications.”

“The optimal combining of hard and soft components through injection moulding is an excellent way to leverage the benefit of Tritan copolyesters’ outstanding attributes, such as clarity, toughness, heat and chemical resistance, and the added functionality brought by the Kraiburg TPE.”