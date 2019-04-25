Kraiburg TPE’s Thermolast K used in aesthetic and overmoulded dog toy

Kraiburg TPE has demonstrated its expertise in custom-engineered TPE by providing a compound tailored to the precise balance of hardness and flexibility for a durable dog toy in combination with superior adhesion to nylon and excellent colourability.

In addition, the TPE material is manufactured in the US, addressing the preferences of many American pet owners for all-domestic products.

Kraiburg TPE was able to provide the toy with uncompromising processing characteristics, high flowability, tear strength, adhesion to PA6, and colouring.

Kevin Gase, Sales and Marketing Director of Kraiburg TPE Americas, said: “As a growing segment in the consumer market, pet toys require similar features of safety, sustainability and ruggedness as consumer would naturally expect from children’s toys.”

“At the same time, manufacturers need innovative materials that will meet their demands of cost-efficiency and help them strengthen their competitive news.”