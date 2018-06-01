KRAIBURG TPE announces development of bio-based TPEs using a modular system

KRAIBURG TPE has announced it is starting a campaign to develop custom-engineered thermoplastic elastomers containing variable proportions of renewable raw materials.

The modular system makes it possible to develop customer-specific materials with different proportions of renewable raw materials and performance characteristics including mechanical properties such as tensile strength and elongation, processability, heat resistance and adhesion to ABS/PC or PP and PE.

Based on the classical approach, the initial pilot project is displaying a trend towards bio-based, certifiable proportions of 20 per cent and more.

Its potential use extends to all TPE applications in the consumer, industry and automotive markets, such as toothbrushes and hypoallergenic elastic watch straps to fender gaskets.

“Part of the challenge involves taking into account the environmental balance of the materials’ whole life cycles, including their impact on ecosystems and people’s health,” said Franz Hinterecker, CEO at KRAIBURG TPE.

“It has also become apparent that what our customers expect from the properties of ‘bio-materials’ varies widely depending on the application, while at the same time we have to meet strict criteria regarding the materials’ conformity and performance.”

Hinterecker added: “The approach we’re taking is being well received particularly by customers who are looking for sustainable solutions but don’t want to do without cost- effectiveness and performance.”