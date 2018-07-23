Kraiburg TPE expand portfolio for automotive and consumer applications

KRAIBURG TPE will showcase two new material series at Fakuma 2018 for automotive interior and consumer applications.

The new THERMOLAST K series, FG/SF offers new compounds for soft-touch automotive interior applications, including several compounds in the Shore A hardness range between 50 and 80.

Processed at relatively low pressures, the materials display properties that include reliable adhesion to polypropylene and good abrasion resistance.

The new FG/SF compounds also comply with all common OEM standards for components used in automotive passenger compartments in relation to emission and smell as well as UV-resistance.

Thermoplastic elastomers from KRAIBURG TPE for automotive interior applications.

The new compounds in the FC/AD/PA THERMOLAST K series are aimed at manufacturers in the consumer and food industries, as these materials have been developed specifically for food contact and feature excellent adhesion to polyamides.

Available in hardness degrees ranging from 40 to 80 Shore A, the natural-coloured compounds are not only characterised by easy processing and colorability, but also by high tensile strength and elongation at break.

Franz Hinterecker, CEO of KRAIBURG TPE. “With our comprehensive materials expertise, sound knowledge of the market and consistently close customer relations, we’ll be offering visitors to the fair a comprehensive demonstration of competence covering every aspect of thermoplastic elastomers.”