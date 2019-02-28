Kraiburg TPE provides thermoplastic elastomers for nonslip protective frames for devices

Spanish company Circutor SA has chosen to use a compound of the Thermolast K family for the outer cover of its new MYeBOX power analysers.

These TPEs combine cost-efficient processing with excellent adhesion to polycarbonate, protecting the portable devices against shock and impact and are certified to UL94 HB.

The UL94 HB-listed TPE is characterised by cost-effective processability in multi-component injection moulding.

This processing capability with TPE not only allows high productivity and excellent energy efficiency but also avoids the problem of stress cracking, which often occurs particularly with polycarbonate.

In addition, the material’s recyclability significantly reduces the amount of waste produced.

Kraiburg TPE supported Circutor in both material selection and testing and colour matching the compound.

MYeBOX from Circutor is a portable power analyser available in two versions that feature multiple inputs and communications interfaces including 3G and WLAN for date-driven and cloud-based digitised applications in line with the correct trend towards Industry 4.0.

The device measure all important electrical parameters in single-phase, two-phase and three-phase installations, records system events and transients, and also monitors power quality in compliance with the EN 61000-4-30 standard.

Typical applications include the recording of consumption values, load profiles, voltage disturbances, and harmonic studies for performing remote analyses and audits.

The device’s features include a capacitive keyboard and an LCD screen capable of displaying graphics.

Josef Neuer, from Kraiburg TPE, said: “Customers today expect technical devices to provide both functionality and a high degree of comfort and aesthetics. MYeBOX is an excellent example of the plenty of possible innovative applications that combine exacting technical standards with attractive and durable tactile properties, for which our thermoplastic elastomers can be used in a cost-effective way.”