KRAIBURG TPE supplies CORADIN with compound for innovative cosmetics dispenser

KRAIBURG TPE has provided the product developers at CORADIN, a French injection moulder, with a chemically resistant and soft-touch thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) to redefine the way liquid cosmetics are dosed and prepared.

The flexible dosing element made of TPE, which is integrated into the base of the patented ECODIS allows comfortable and clean application of care products.

CORADIN's innovative ECODIS is designed to minimise the weight of the plastics used while achieving maximum functionality.

“During extensive testing of several compounds, a specific THERMOLAST material showed the optimum characteristics required for our sophisticated dispenser,” said Florence Bidamant, Associate, General Manager & CCMO of CORADIN.

“We were also impressed by the technical expertise and market knowledge of KRAIBURG TPE’s specialists, who provided excellent support from our first inquiry about injection moulding trials to series production.”

The dispenser is one of several application projects that have been developed from the collaboration between CORADIN and KRAIBURG TPE.

The ECODIS 2in1 is a convenient-to-use, cylindrical dispenser version that contains an additional cartridge inside to accommodate a second cosmetic liquid or powder.

Michael Pollmann, Director Sales and Marketing EMEA at KRAIBURG TPE. “We are pleased that the ECODIS Dispenser and ECODIS 2in1 have been a marketing success with our compound. The application underlines our strong focus on developing customised thermoplastic elastomers for sophisticated cosmetics packaging.”