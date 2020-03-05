KRAIBURG TPE supplies skin-friendly thermoplastic elastomer for innovative Protos headset

Austrian company Pfanner Achutzbekleidung is having the headband for its Protos Headset Integral manufactured by injection moulding of a thermoplastic elastomer from KRAIBURG TPE.

A high-performance compound from KRAIBURG TPE’s VS/AD/HM THERMOLAST K series was selected for the headband of the headset, as it offers a wide range of design freedom and allows cost-effective processing.

The wear-resistant surface also has long-term resistance to sebum, creams, and common household detergents, and meets the requirements of ISO 10993-10 for irritation-free tolerability of materials for applications that are in contact with skin.

Martin Greber, Head of Development at Westcam, which developed the headset, said: “We already had very good experience with a thermoplastic elastomer with KRAIBURG TPE that was used for the visor of the Protos Integral Safety Helmet. The TPE in that device serves as a cushioning and sealing lip on the inside of the visor.”

“It’s combined with the edge of the visor, which is made of polyamide, using multicomponent injection moulding. The adhesive strength of this hard/soft application has already been tried and tested many times in practical use, and that was why THERMOLAST K was also shortlisting for the wire/TPE and ABS/TPE combinations in the headset from the start.”