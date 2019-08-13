Kraiburg TPE to expand activities in the consumer sector with new portfolio

In recent years, Kraiburg TPE has been continuously expanding its projects in the consumer sector and intensively examining regulatory issues and application-specific solutions.

The company specialises in the market segments of consumer care, household items, office supplies, toys and sports articles, cosmetics, and food packaging.

For each of these segments, the portfolio offers compounds that have been developed with an application-oriented focus.

Kraiburg TPE has also launched new individual materials that are specially tailored to meet customers’ wishes.

Franz Hinterecker, CEO at Kraiburg TPE, said: “Our first TPE applications were introduced in the consumer market. Our well-trained sales and development teams have enabled us to successfully implement technically sophisticated applications in recent years.”

“These have included food packaging with complex sealing geometries, game consoles with optimised touch characteristics, as well as lids for cosmetics packaging.”

“We are continually pressing ahead with further portfolio development. We will be presenting additional compounds for use in daily life products at the year’s K Show.”