KRAIBURG TPE to introduce world’s first VDI 2017-compliant THERMOLAST M compounds for TPE and PA composite applications

KRAIBURG TPE has launched the first TPEs that not only hold certifications for healthcare applications in accordance with EU and FDA standards, but can also be combined directly with polyamides.

The compounds of the new TPE series meet the recently adopted VDI 2017 guideline that regulates the criteria for MGP-compliant materials, from basic requirements to formulation consistency and modification management.

Oliver Kluge, Business Unit Manager for Medical Applications at KRAIBURG TPE, said: “We are looking forward to introducing the world’s first TPEs for medical applications in composites with polyamides.”

“The compounds are fully certified and suitable for a variety of attractive medical devices, including those used in vitro diagnostics.”