KRAIBURG TPE to launch world’s first weight saving thermoplastic elastomers

KRAIBURG TPE has developed an innovative material technology that enables the production of TPEs with very low density.

The result is three new product lines for extremely weight-saving components that are in demand for vehicle construction, power tools, and various other application areas.

The three TPEs are THERMOLAST K LW/UV, specifically for exterior vehicle components, THERMOLAST K LW/CS/UV, with excellent resilience and adhesion to polypropylene, making it particularly suited to various sealing applications, and THERMOLAST K LW/PA, which also has HB non-flammability classification and is ideal for power tools.

KRAIBURG has been able to implement 3M Glass Bubbles, that allow the production of extremely lightweight thin-walled mouldings that provide excellent surfaces and are able to withstand mechanical loads.

The microscopically small hollow glass bubbles are made from chemically stable borosilicate glass that is insoluble in water, which spread evenly in the TPE matrix and help increase the dimensional stability.

Martina Hetterich, Project Manager for Advanced Development at KRAIBURG TPE, said: “3M Glass Bubbles have been tried and tested as weight-saving fillers in various ‘hard’ thermoplastics, but our new lightweight technology is using them in TPEs for the first time.”

“Thanks to the excellent collaboration with 3M, we have been able to develop formulations that not only meet current lightweight construction and quality requirements, but also open up completely new markets for the commercial use of our TPEs.”