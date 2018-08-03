KraussMaffei Berstorff has carried out scientific tests on mixing systems in cooperation with IPEC, Linz

KraussMaffei Berstorff has carried out scientific tests on mixing systems in several simulation series, in cooperation with the Institute for Polymer Extrusion and Compounding at the Johannes Kepler University in Linz (IPEC).

KraussMaffei is using the results of the investigation to optimise its single-screw extruders in view of the changing market requirements, with the primary aim to further improve final product quality.

× Expand Screws with balanced mixing elements for the homogenization of the melt – for use in polymer processing.

By means of numerical flow simulations, the influence of two elementary geometries on the feed and mixing process were examined.

The company says on these analyses, scientifically design strategies can be formulated, such as the speed distribution in the flow channel and the pressure consumption.

"The investigation clearly shows that, with our philosophy put into practice over many years, we have our finger on the pulse of the manufacturers," said Dr.-Ing. Otto Skrabala, a Development Engineer at KraussMaffei Berstorff at the Munich location.

"The use of balanced mixing elements in single-screw technology has for many years been our main principle, because it guarantees the customer's manufacture of premium-quality products.”