Label free graphics for Rotational Moulded Plastic Products

Lysis Technologies and Technoplas have revealed details of a rotational moulding graphics onlay technique that puts images direct onto polyolefins.

Rotational moulding is a process that has enabled the plastics industry to manufacture a wide range of products that were not previously made or they were done with laborious methods and at low speeds.

Most prominent materials are polyolefins, such as polyethylene or polypropylene. The modification of a polyolefin surface is a challenge because of its low surface energies. It has been a long-time demand in the market to be able to permanently mark, brand, or coat a moulding while adding value and functionality to the final product.

× Expand Multi coloured stencilling for rotational moulding.

Together with its Tesoplas product range for rotational moulding processes, Lysis Technologies has developed technologies that enable direct graphics application onto polyolefins.

These can be applied via various methods such as coating, stencilling, screen printing, stamping, or brush painting.

In this case, decorative or functional coatings can be introduced to the mouldings, for light-blocking, antimicrobial or antistatic uses.

The ink can be colour-matched and has high UV resistance - as well as its long shelf-life, it is a solvent free system.

This ink system is applied onto the final product after the moulding process has taken place. In this way, a greater flexibility regarding operational set-up is realised as the moulder or its customer can prepare the final appearance of the moulding as and when it is needed.