Lambient Technologies release Carbon+ sensor for use with carbon fibre composites

Lambient Technologies has announced the launch of the Carbon+ sensor for use with carbon fibre composites.

The new Carbon+ direct contact sensors have a protective, permanent insulating layer that allows cure monitoring without filters, allowing for seamless integration into moulding applications.

Data from Carbon+ sensors show a consistent relationship with cure state and can be used to determine flow front or resin contact, minimum viscosity point, time of peak reaction rate which may be associated with gelation and user defined end of cure.

The company says the increasing presence of carbon fibre composites in manufacturing is driving the need for dielectric cure monitoring during the manufacturing process.

Normally, dielectric sensors require filters to block conductive fibres and prevent short circuiting of the electrodes.

Filters must be replaced manually after each test, increasing time and cost, so it is necessary to avoid using them in rapid, repetitive operations.