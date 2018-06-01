Lancashire-based firm highlights competitive advantage of flocked packaging

× Expand An example of the flocked packaging effect EuroExtrusions

Lancashire-based sheet manufacturer, Euro Extrusions, says using flocking for the decoration of plastic packaging can add value and differentiation in a competitive retail environment.

The firm says the technique, which produces a texturised feel to plastic packaging, is popular for ‘luxury’ items, including perfume, makeup and alcohol gift sets, where customers respond well to the tactile sensation.

To create the velvet-feeling material, the flocking process involves the application of short, fine fibres to an adhesive-coated plastic. The process usually occurs in a high-voltage electric field; the fine fibres are given a charge by the flocking machine while the plastic material is earthed. The plastic has an adhesive applied and the flock fibres fly vertically at the material, creating the texturised feel.

The thickness of the flock fibres influences the final finish of the material; thin fibres produce a soft-velvety finish, whereas thick fibres produce a bristle-like finish. Flocked HIPs (High Impact Polystyrene) offers brand owners strong plastic packaging, which Euro Extrusions says can be used to display items in boxes in a secure yet luxurious manner.

Flocked HIPs can be thermoformed to fit specific product shapes and offer a wide range of colour options for differentiation in the marketplace.

“Product packaging is as important as the product itself, adding to the product experience,” Lauren Whigham, Business Manager at Euro Extrusions. “Flocked materials engage a customer’s touch sensation, a sense that is not usually stimulated during the purchasing process.”