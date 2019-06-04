LANXESS Adiprene LF technology enables injection moulding of cast PU elastomers

Adiprene C390, a unique Low Free MDI based cast urethane from LANXESS, has been proven as an appropriate material for being processed via injection moulding.

The Korean company Autox has developed a production process that allows cast PU to be injection moulded, an innovation that brings a new perspective to the cast PU world as it combines the processing advantages of injection moulding along with the properties of cast urethane.

Autox has recently launched a new vibrating screen for the mining industry which is made from Adiprene cast PU prepolymer by injection moulding.

Vibrating screen mesh is a highly demanding application needed to withstand challenging mining operation conditions.

The Adiprene C930 mining screen offers outstanding abrasion resistance and rebounding properties, improving the lifetime and screening efficiency of the part.

Results of this caprolactone-based technology have been supported by field testing, and it has been proven that the lifetime of the screen can be up to three time longer than the market high quality reference.

This unique development allows less downtime in the mine operation, which leads to maintenance savings.