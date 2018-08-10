LANXESS announces lightweight solutions for the drone industry

LANXESS has announced it now offers lightweight solutions for the drone industry.

At Chinaplas 2018, the LANXESS High Performance Materials business unit presented a range of material solutions, including a drone propeller made of short glass fibre-reinforced Durethan (Polyamide 6).

Due to its balanced material properties, the injection moulded parts are lighter while offering good strength and rigidity.

Resistant against aging by UV rays, the material is well-suited for use outdoors.

As a result, drone propellers made of LANXESS plastics display attractive appearance and longevity.

As well as wings and propellers, the high-performance plastics can also be used for drone bodies and landing gear.

The materials help to reduce the weight of the aerial vehicle, enabling longer flight times, as well as reducing vibrations and noise.

“In light of the rapid development of the high-tech industry and the increasing popularity of electric drives, LANXESS sees significant, additional potential for the use of its products,” said Dr. Axel Tuchlenski, Head of Global Product and Application Development at LANXESS’s business unit High Performance Materials.

"Based on LANXESS products PA6, PA66 and PBT, we have developed innovative solutions to meet the demand for high-quality products.”