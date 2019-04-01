LANXESS launches new highly reinforced polyamides in the Durethan P product series

LANXESS is expanding the new polyamide 6 Durethan P product range with the addition of two highly reinforced material variants that can be used, among other things, as an economical alternative to polyamide 66 materials.

Durethan BKV50PH2.0 and Durethan BKV60PH2.0EF have short glass fibre content levels of 50 and 60 percent by weight respectively.

The company says the “P” in the product name stands for “Performance” and indicates the high fatigue resistance of these materials against pulsating loads.

× Expand Lanxess

Potential applications include supporting structures for electrical and electronics modules in batteries for electric vehicles, engine oil pans, oil filter modules and end caps, engine and chassis mounts.

In mechanical engineering, the new materials are suitable for dynamically highly stressed components such as gear wheels.

Tests at LANXESS revealed that it is possible to use product variants with the same glass fibre content and therefore the same material density as substitutes.

The lifespan of Durethan BKV50PH2.0 is around eight times longer than that of a standard polyamide 6 with the same glass fibre content.