LANXESS supplies highly reinforced polyamide for shaving head carriers and blade holders on razors

Numerous electric razor models from a major international manufacturer feature shaving head carriers and blade holders made from the high-performance technical plastic Durethan DPBKV60H2.0EF by LANXESS.

The compound features 60 percent by weight glass-fibre reinforcement and the material absorbs very little water, remaining dimensionally stable throughout the entire lifetime of the razor.

Therefore, these low-warpage components stay within the tightest of tolerances, which ensures that the blades fit accurately in the device.

The shaving head carriers and blade holders also feature a skin comfort coating, which contains metal pigments and allows the shaving head to glide smoothly over the skin.

Despite the high glass fibre content, the flow characteristics and processability of the thermoplastic are comparable to a polyamide 6 with 30-percent glass fibre reinforcement. This makes it especially ideal for shaving head carriers and blade holders, because both these components are very thin with complex geometries.

“Our polyamide 6 fulfills the strict requirements regarding rigidity, toughness and dimensional stability and ensures high-quality surfaces,” said Marc Marbach, head of the E&E sales segment of the LANXESS High Performance Materials (HPM) business unit.

“Our compound creates smooth and attractive surfaces that are easy to paint and exhibit good paint adhesion. Another benefit is the polyamide’s strong chemical resistance to the ingredients used in shaving creams, soaps and care emulsions.”