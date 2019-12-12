LANXESS wins Gold Materialica Award for Tepex dynalite

LANXESS’s Tepex dynalite has won the Gold Materialica Award in the Surface & Technology category at the eMove360° Europe trade fair in Europe.

Tepex dynalite is a thermoplastic composite material and has made a major contribution to the success of the FuPro project of the Federal Ministry of Education and Research in Germany.

In the research project’s innovative fibre composite modular system, organic sheets, fibre composite hollow sections, and injection moulding compounds were combined to form highly integrative multi-component structures.

Using the case of belt integral backrest the high application potential of the technology was demonstrated with organic sheets, made from the semi-finished Tepex dynalite 102-RG600, based on roving glass fabric and a PA6 matrix.

The FuPro project was to develop and analyse a novel, large-scale production process for multi-component structures made from complex FRPs, organic sheets, and injection moulding compounds.

The aim is to achieve a level of process, structural, and functional integration that goes far beyond classic design methods and therefore achieves significant weight reduction in vehicle structures.