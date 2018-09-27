Latest LEGO collection includes plant-based plastic sourced from sugarcane

The LEGO Group has revealed its latest LEGO Creator Expert set to come ‘Out of the Vault’, Vestas Wind Turbine, which aims to raise awareness about sustainability and renewable energy in partnership with Vestas.

This is the very first set available to purchase that features one of the all-new sustainably sourced plant-based plastic LEGO elements, Plants from Plants elements, made from plant-based plastic sourced from sugarcane.

Designed in partnership with Vestas, who have installed 65,000 wind turbines in around 80 countries, the 826-piece model stands nearly a meter-high towering over a wooded hill, featuring the new ‘Plants from Plants’ spruce tree.

The inclusion of plant-based plastic is part of the first steps in the LEGO Group’s ambition to use sustainable materials in products by 2030 and packaging by 2025.

This latest instalment in the LEGO Creator Expert Series has builders discovering a house complete with a furnished patio, a working porch light and a powered wind turbine, as well as three LEGO Vestas servicemen Minifigures and a LEGO dog.

The set measures 100cm high, 72cm wide and 31cm deep and features adjustable wind blades, detailed tower, movable nacelle with aircraft warning lights and power functions to automate the set.

Through investment in wind power the LEGO Group balances 100 per cent of the energy used to make LEGO bricks with energy from renewable sources.

Tim Brooks, Vice President, Environmental Responsibility at LEGO Group, said: “We strive to make a positive impact on the environment and are committed to climate action and to use sustainable materials in products and packaging. This wind turbine celebrates our first steps in bringing these ambitions to life and we hope it will inspire builders to learn about renewable energy.”

The LEGO Creator Expert Vestas Wind Turbine will be available to buy on 23rd November directly from LEGO Stores and online.