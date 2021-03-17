High Performing Hydrophilic Porous Plastic Discs & Annular Absorbers

Vyon porous plastic discs and annular absorbers manufactured to extremely tight tolerances by Porvair Sciences offer cutting-edge filtration and separation of materials for healthcare, pharmaceutical and life science applications.

Employing precision moulding and die cutting processes, Porvair Sciences can efficiently convert hydrophilic Vyon porous plastic into discs and annular shaped parts to tightly toleranced specifications. These versatile approaches enable Porvair to offer high performing, precisely manufactured products in diameters ranging from 3 mm to 1 metre using any of its hydrophilic Vyon materials options up to 4.75mm thick.

Hydrophilically-treated Vyon materials have good absorption and fluid transfer properties and therefore, can be implemented as an efficient absorber with its instantaneous wetting properties.

Due to the tortuous path of its porous structure, hydrophilic Vyon can efficiently filter and trap contaminants while allowing for effective delivery of drugs in various forms like solutions, suspensions and emulsions.

Hydrophilic Vyon has been tested to the most rigorous of USP classes and certified with a Class VI approval. Widely used in drug delivery and rapid diagnostic testing applications, its biocompatibility makes Vyon the ideal porous plastic material for healthcare, life science and pharmaceutical applications.