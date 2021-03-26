Innovia Films launches a new film in its Encore range of Sustainable Polypropylene packaging films

Innovia Films is launching a new film in its Encore range of Sustainable Polypropylene packaging films. REF30cn has a high level of certified renewable content (via ISCC PLUS mass balance) specifically achieving carbon neutral on a cradle to gate basis from the Innovia UK site. Technically the film performance matches that of the fossil-based equivalent so can be used in both high-speed horizontal flow-wrap and overwrap applications. The film is also fully food contact compliant.

Paul Watters, Product Development Manager Packaging, Innovia Films explains “With a growing focus on carbon footprint and a desire to reduce the impact on our environment through global warming, we are introducing Encore REF30cn into the market. This film addresses these issues by having a high certified renewable content which in turn reduces the films carbon footprint to the position of being carbon neutral.”

Watters continued “REF30cn will be the first of a number of Encore products we will bring to the market. The focus will not only be on certified renewable materials and carbon footprint but also on the use of certified recycled materials.”

REF30cn has been classified as Made for Recycling by Interseroh. Paul Watters, explains “The Interseroh certification further enhances the sustainable benefits of this film, it can be classified as ‘recycle ready’, or recyclable in countries which have the infrastructure to recycle polypropylene.”