INOVYN PVC supports UK demand to build COVID 19 vaccination centres

INOVYN is supplying specialty PVC to Altro, a flooring manufacturer, who use it in their ‘XpressLay’ range.

The flooring was recently used to convert a leisure facility into a mass vaccination centre in Glasgow.

Jose-Luis Roman, Business Manager Specialty Vinyls for INOVYN, said: “INOVYN is delighted that our products continue to support essential projects in the fight against COVID-19.”

INOVYN products find use in almost every aspect of modern society, supplying raw materials for a wide range of essential applications including construction, healthcare and medical. This includes PVC for blood bags, medical equipment and personal protective equipment used during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the construction of medical facilities themselves.

Paul Kitson, Altro Procurement Manager, said: “Altro XpressLay requires a unique formulation for a quick fit without compromising on performance or durability. Using Altro adhesive-free floors, installation time is halved compared with a traditional installation. Additionally, these floors can be removed easily, reused and are 100% recyclable at the end of life.”

This latest initiative from INOVYN follows its partnership with the Michel Cremer Foundation in May 2020 to help supply PVC face shields for front-line health workers in hospitals across Europe.

INOVYN’s parent company INEOS supplies almost 300 different products that are used in the production of drugs, testing kits, ventilators and protective clothing.