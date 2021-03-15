INOVYN PVC supports UK demand to build COVID 19 vaccination centres

INOVYN is supplying specialty PVC to Altro, a flooring manufacturer, who use it in their ‘XpressLay’ range. 

The flooring was recently used to convert a leisure facility into a mass vaccination centre in Glasgow.

Jose-Luis Roman, Business Manager Specialty Vinyls for INOVYN, said: “INOVYN is delighted that our products continue to support essential projects in the fight against COVID-19.

INOVYN products find use in almost every aspect of modern society, supplying raw materials for a wide range of essential applications including construction, healthcare and medical.  This includes PVC for blood bags, medical equipment and personal protective equipment used during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the construction of medical facilities themselves. 

Paul Kitson, Altro Procurement Manager, said: Altro XpressLay requires a unique formulation for a quick fit without compromising on performance or durability.  Using Altro adhesive-free floors, installation time is halved compared with a traditional installation.  Additionally, these floors can be removed easily, reused and are 100% recyclable at the end of life.”

This latest initiative from INOVYN follows its partnership with the Michel Cremer Foundation in May 2020 to help supply PVC face shields for front-line health workers in hospitals across Europe

INOVYN’s parent company INEOS supplies almost 300 different products that are used in the production of drugs, testing kits, ventilators and protective clothing.

