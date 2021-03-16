TBL Performance Plastics selects Solvay's Udel PSU resins

After trials with polycarbonate (PC) resin failed, TBL, a manufacturer of single-use, bio-process components and systems, turned to Solvay’s transparent Udel® P-1700 PSU resin to achieve superior strength, transparency, heat resistance, hydrolytic stability and retention of mechanical properties under steam sterilisation for demanding biopharmaceutical processing conditions.

“Solvay takes a highly proactive approach to material testing to support the regulatory compliance needs of pharma industry customers,” said Anna Maria Bertasa, global marketing manager – healthcare for Solvay’s Specialty Polymers global business unit. “Our value-added services enhance our high-performance polymers and support biopharma processing trends such as the increased adoption of single-use components. By delivering on all the stringent requirements of TBL’s Tri-Clamp sight gauges, Udel P-1700 PSU resin demonstrates how critically important material technologies are to this fast-changing and demanding sector.”

In addition to transparent Udel P-1700 PSU resin, which is extruded into the single-use tubular sight gauges, TBL chose an opaque, white grade of Udel-PSU resin to create the connection between the sight gauge and the tubing used in various critical bio-processing applications. This product is over-moulded onto the sight gauge to form a secure and hygienic gasket that is affixed with a mechanical clamp.

“Udel P-1700 PSU resin is a major breakthrough for the pharmaceutical industry,” said Robert DuPont, managing director of operations for TBL Performance Plastics. “One key factor in choosing Udel P-1700 PSU resin is the incredibly rigorous regulatory testing done by Solvay, particularly for extractables and leachables under the BioPhorum Operations Group (BPOG) standard. Solvay has taken a lead position in providing this data to its customers. Based on the exceptional performance of Udel-PSU resin and our productive collaboration with Solvay, we are planning to expand the use of this material into novel products currently under development.”

These Solvay materials are animal-derived component free (ADCF) and meet USP Class IV and ISO 10993 requirements for biocompatibility.