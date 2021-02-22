The Snetor Group becomes ASCENDs official distributor for PA range

The Snetor Group, a distributor of plastic raw materials in several regions of the world (Europe, Africa, Latin America), continues its development in the European market and reinforces its expertise in engineering plastics.

The company has become ASCEND’s official distributor for the PA range in France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Ireland, Poland, Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic, Bugaria, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Turkey, North Africa and South Africa.

ASCEND, a major and recognised player in the production of PA66, has entrusted the Snetor Group with the distribution of Polyamides range in a number of territories in Europe and Africa for the following ranges of polyamide products :

VYDYNE® (PA66) from Ascend company

(PA66) from Ascend company HIDURA® (PA610 & PA612) from Ascend company

(PA610 & PA612) from Ascend company POLIMID® (Compounds PA6 & PA66) from Poliblend company

(Compounds PA6 & PA66) from Poliblend company SECOMID® (Compounds PA6 & PA66 from recycling plastics) from Poliblend company

(Compounds PA6 & PA66 from recycling plastics) from Poliblend company STARFLAM® and STARAMIDE® (Compounds PA6 et PA66) from Eurostar company

The combined expertise of ASCEND and SNETOR allows us to offer a complete range of polyamides and innovative solutions.