VEKA Compounds and Verplas sign exclusive partnership

VEKA Compounds, a division of VEKA Recycling Ltd and part of the worldwide VEKA AG Group, and Verplas, a market leading manufacturer of PVC ventilation ducting, have signed an exclusive partnership for the supply of high-quality recycled PVC-U pellet.

Established in 1986, Verplas produces high quality ventilation ducting, predominantly for the domestic sector. The company manufactures its products using sophisticated extrusion and injection moulding technology and has pioneered the use of recycled virgin PVC-U in the production of its extruded ducting products. Verplas has now further enhanced its environmental credentials by using recycled post-consumer window and door frames and, after a successful transition to this key source of material has signed an exclusive supply agreement with VEKA Compounds.

The move comes following a visit by Verplas Managing Director Derren Gittins to VEKA’s state-of-the-art recycling plant at Wellingborough, Northamptonshire. The site has recently been fully commissioned after a two-year construction programme that has succeeded in creating the most advanced plant of its type in Europe. After the visit, Derren reduced Verplas’ recycled polymer suppliers from three to focus on VEKA as a single source.

“Verplas’ mission is to manufacture the finest products of their type and in doing so, create healthier homes for a cleaner future. We intend to achieve this by leading change in the Indoor Air Quality industry and an important part of this goal is the use of increasingly sustainable methods and materials,” said Derren. “My visit to the VEKA Compounds plant convinced me that we could take a big stride towards this by taking all of our extrusion compounds from VEKA; their quality is superb, produced by the most advanced processes available,” he said.

“With the completion of its new plant VEKA is the leading exponent in the recycling of tonnes of PVC-U windows and doors, from which the company produces the highest quality PVC-U pellet. I am impressed by the commitment of the company to the UK market, with an apparent investment of more than £15 million in the plant,” added Derren. “These were all key factors in our decision,” he added.

For VEKA Compounds, Managing Director Simon Scholes said: “We are delighted to work even more closely with Derren and his team at Verplas and by their commitment to manufacturing the highest quality extrusions whilst driving the company towards sustainability, without compromise. Verplas is one of an increasing list of plastics manufacturers that are choosing our high-grade recycled PVC-U pellet over virgin material.”

VEKA Compounds produces and distributes high quality recycled PVC-U pellet in a wide range of colours, and with a variety of high-performance properties that are compliant with or which surpass recognised industry standards. The company is fully accredited to ISO 9001: Quality Management and ISO 14001: Environmental Management and can deliver nationwide from its Wellingborough, Northamptonshire premises, using a modern fleet of vehicles and routes that are strategically planned to minimise emissions.