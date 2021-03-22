TEQ is now manufacturing high-quality thermoformed COVID-19 testing kits. The company’s stance is that as the market becomes flooded with kits of varying quality there is now a critical need to differentiate and focus on the manufacture of high calibre, bespoke kits.

TEQ's COVID-19 testing kits boosted by enhanced presentation and protection

The thermoformed trays offer ‘superior presentation’ and ‘enhanced component protection’, and can be integrated with postal packs in self-explanatory packaging, while the trays can also be embossed with concise instructions, product references and codes.

TEQ also lists a number of manufacturing benefits for its COVID-19 testing kits, including the components’ ability to be loaded into specific locations as part of a repeatable operation; an increase in pack efficacy and efficiency with any missing components more easily identified; a reduction in labour costs; and the potential to increase assembly and pack speed.

TEQ’s European Sales Director Anne-Sophie Belamine said: “TEQ can assist its customers in the product development phase through to full-scale production and throughout the product lifecycle. A thermoformed tray is easy to use and offers a high degree of functionality as well as a quick route to market.”

TEQ’s test kits are available in both recycled and recyclable plastic and FSC certified fibre, which is recyclable with the paper stream.

In the early stages of the pandemic, it was revealed that many of TEQ’s medical technology customers had ‘Essential Business’ status and were playing a key role in responding to the crisis.

TEQ’s capabilities were soon in great demand as it can provide a shorter supply chain, with all packaging products coming from its state-of-the-art cleanrooms based in Hucknall, UK, and Poznan, Poland.

The company also manufactures custom thermoformed handling trays for a wide range of medical-based applications.