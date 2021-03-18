ULMA Develops Sustainable LeafMAPTM Packaging Solution

ULMA Packaging UK has recently developed a more sustainable Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) solution for low-height sliced products, like meat and cheese. The LeafMAP traysealing packaging method builds on the leading packaging machinery providers’ existing LeafSkinTM innovation and #ULMAWeCare sustainability pledge.

Having previously designed LeafSkin, which boasts plastic reduction of up to 80% on a 100% recyclable board that is completely separable from the top layer of film, the newer LeafMAP technology uses the same concept, but MAP is used instead of skinning tightly to the product.

Ideal for sliced products no more than 10mm in height, LeafMAP does not put atmospheric pressure on each of the slices, which pushes them together. As a result, it is far easier to separate and use the product once the pack has been opened, helping food manufacturers balance product integrity and sustainable packs in one solution.

Not only are they sustainable, LeafMAP systems are highly efficient and capable of reaching a rate of up to 20 cycles/min, with a very low residual oxygen level.

Alastair Cook, Technical Sales Support at ULMA Packaging UK, commented: “Through our #ULMAWeCare project, ULMA is continuously developing machines that are capable of reducing plastic without sacrificing product integrity. With this in mind, ULMA has built on the success of LeafSkin to develop LeafMAP. Already popular in other parts of Europe, our ambition is to bring this technology to the UK market and help food processors in the sliced meat and cheese sector benefit from the increased sustainability and end-user experience when it comes to opening the pack and separating product.”