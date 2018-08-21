Led floodlights shine with Plexiglas moulding compounds by Evonik

The special optics, which Siteco develops in-house and produced with Evoniks Plexiglas via an injection moulding process, ensure optimal light distribution for various LED/lens systems.

The brand-name polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) by Evonik has good light transmitting properties and enables precise image accuracy with the sophisticated lens design.

Due to its resistance to weathering, Plexiglas is suitable for optics in outdoor applications as the system reduces the so-called light pollution above athletic facilities and enables more efficient and homogeneous illumination than its predecessors.

× Expand Osram For the restoration of a skate park in Karlsruhe, designers were looking for an energy-efficient lighting solution for the entire area. Floodlight 20 midi LED lights are now in place to provide flicker-free light, without any run-up time that is typically associated with discharge lamps.

Moisture, sunlight and temperature cycles hardly affect the material’s properties, providing a constant, high quality of light for many years.

The material is ideally suited for the various climatic conditions encountered in sports facilities, dry in a climbing hall, cold on a ski slope, sunny in a skate park, or moist in a swimming pool complex.

The LED technology stands out for its low energy consumption. “That’s a decisive argument for large areas, which is currently prompting many sports venues to update their lighting technology,” said Graduate Engineer Frank Wieland Roedel, Head of Sports and Area Lighting at Siteco. .

The system is also high flexibility as it can be fitted with 15 different matching LED/lens systems.

“This enables us to always achieve optimum illumination results for defined application geometries, whether in parking lots, large logistical areas, roads or sports venues,” added Roedel.