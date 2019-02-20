Lego builders create world’s largest camper van for F.RE.E fair

Using 400,000 Lego bricks, two experienced model makers have built the world’s largest model camper van.

The full-size T2 VW camper was revealed at the F.RE.E leisure and travel fair in Munich.

Officially certified Lego model makers Rene Hoffmeister and Pascal Lenhard had a period of only six weeks for the ambitious world record attempt.

Using 3D images, the pair planned a construction plan in advance, which helped them calculate the precise number of bricks required.

However, the deadline did cause some stress, as they found they were missing 20,000 transparent bricks for the van’s windows.

Hoffmeister said: “Essentially, we would have had needed a nine-day week. However, as these don’t exist, the only option was night shifts.”

Fortunately, the model was completed in time, and features the iconic Westfalia pop-up roof, as well as sliding doors and interior fittings.

The 700kg model was exhibited at the shop next to its non-brick counterpart.