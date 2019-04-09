LEGO produces full-scale McLaren Senna from half a million bricks

A team of specialist assemblers have worked around the clock in secret to produce a full-scale LEGO replica of the McLaren Senna supercar.

The car is the most realistic and ambitious McLaren ever made by the LEGO team, pieced together from over one tonne’s worth of LEGO components.

The car is not drivable, but enthusiasts can sit in the car and hear a simulation of the car starting, as well as operating the lights and infotainment system.

The Senna is the second full-scale McLaren to be made by LEGO, after a 720S model in 2017.

The Senna contain 467,854 individual LEGO elements, almost 200,000 more than the 720S, and it took teams of up to ten model makers working around the clock 2,727 hours to complete, nine times longer than it takes to hand-assemble each real McLaren counterpart.

Including design and development, a total of 4,935 hours went into creating the model, involving 42 men and women from the LEGO build team.

The Senna is the first LEGO McLaren to incorporate interior parts from a real car, with the interior of the LEGO car having the seat, steering wheel, and pedals from the real car.

As well as this, the LEGO car has actual McLaren badges fitted, and the wheels and Pirelli tyres are exactly as specified on the real car.