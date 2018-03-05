LEGO to launch bricks made from plant-based polyethylene

× Expand LEGO LEGO is to use plant-based plastics in its bricks this year

LEGO has announced that "sustainable" bricks produced from plant-based plastic sourced from sugarcane will be launched in its sets this year.

Production has started on a range of ‘botanical’ elements in the shape of leaves, bushes and trees made from polyethylene using ethanol produced from sugarcane.

The move is part of the LEGO Group’s commitment to use sustainable materials in core products and packaging by 2030.

“We are proud that the first LEGO elements made from sustainably sourced plastic are in production and will be in LEGO boxes this year. This is a great first step in our ambitious commitment of making all LEGO bricks using sustainable materials,” said Tim Brooks, Vice President, Environmental Responsibility at the LEGO Group.

Lego says the new plant-based plastic, which is used in 1-2 percent of all LEGO’s bricks, has the same properties as the conventional polyethylene equivalents and meets the standards for quality and safety.

Regarding the use of agricultural feedstocks for plastics production, the LEGO Group says it is partnering with WWF to support and build demand for sustainably sourced plastic.

“It is essential that companies in each industry find ways to responsibly source their product materials and help ensure a future where people, nature, and the economy thrive,” said Alix Grabowski, a Senior Program Officer at WWF.