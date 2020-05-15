Lifestyle Packaging develops ground-breaking formula to enhance biodegradability of plastic packaging

Lifestyle Packaging has introduced BioPAC to the UK market, a ground-breaking formula that will degrade plastic packaging in 10 years, 100-200 times faster than the natural lifespan of plastic.

The unique plastic additive is added into the base polymer - such as PP, PE, PS, PET, and other major resin types - and enhances its biodegradability without the need for UV or high temperatures.

Instead, the formula allows acids, secreted naturally by over 600 microbes, to soften the macromolecules within the plastic, resulting in much faster biodegradation.

The plastic also remains recyclable where accepted by local recycling schemes.

However if the product ends its lifecycle in anaerobic systems, such as landfills, the plastic is turned into CH4, CO2, biomass, and water. In aerobic systems, such as compost facilities, CO2, biomass, and water are produced.

The formula does not affect the physical properties of the plastic packaging, enabling products to maintain their normal shelf life and tensile strength. The packaging is also food and body safe.

The in-house packaging technologists at Lifestyle Packaging will work directly with brands across the CBD, vaping, fragrance and personal care industries to develop customised plastic packs with enhanced biodegradability.

“Plant-based polymers were initially considered as a sustainable solution to plastic waste, however their properties meant packs degraded prematurely, and usability and functionality were unduly affected, said: Rich Quelch, Head of Global Marketing at Lifestyle Packaging.

“We believe BioPAC will help solve this problem without affecting packaging design and functionality. So, while recycling will always be the best solution for reducing plastic waste, enhancing the biodegradability of plastic packaging will help limit the negative impact if the pack ends its lifecycle in landfill, compost or marine environments.”