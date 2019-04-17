Light my Fire goes Bio for sustainable outdoor accessories

Light my Fire has announced it’s range of biobased plastic products.

The company says to achieve a more circular world it has decided to implement some major changes regarding its products, their packaging and transparency for 2019.

The made in Sweden Light My Fire Pack-up-Cup is a portable collapsible cup solution.

The upper part is made from Biobased high-density polyethylene (HDPE) which helps keep your drink insulated. It can also double as a measuring cup with marked lines on the inside. The bottom of the cup is made from anti-slip Biobased TPE that collapses into the top section when empty.

Its Firelighting kit is made from a HDPE Bio-plastic, Terralene, from the brand FKUR. Terralene, the biobased polyethylene compounds for extrusion and injection moulding is a tailor-made family of polyethylene compounds based on renewable raw materials.

All Terralene grades are based on sugar cane as a raw material thus making a valuable contribution to the conservation of fossil resources, says FKUR.

Its collection of bio plastic sporks contains SK Chemicals co-polyester, ECOZEN.

ECOZEN is a high-temperature bio-copolyester designed for strength, high heat distortion, recyclability, and chemical resistance.