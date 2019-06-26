LyondellBasell advances crop protection with new Hostalen high-density polyethylene grade

LyondellBasell is bringing to market its new Hostalen GF 7750 M3, a HDPE resin.

The new Hostalen grade has been enhanced to provide improved durability, processing capability, and toughness balance that allows for the production of enhanced, tougher monofilaments for spinning high performing fabrics, especially anti-hail nets.

In these applications, Hostalen GF 7750 M3 allows manufacturers to produce outstanding filaments to meet the challenging requirements for strong agricultural nets that will help protect crops, vegetables, and fruit against insects and severe weather conditions.

Andreas Goeldel, Marketing Manager Textile and Injection Moulding for Polyethylene Europe at LyondellBasell, said: “The enhanced nets made using Hostalrn GF 7750 M3 provide better resistance against the impact from hail storms and heavy loads of ice particles, which can help farmers better protect their harvests.”

“We are making use of the capabilities of the Hostalen ACP process to develop an number of benchmarks grades fro different end-use markets, including the agricultural sector.”