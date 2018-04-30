Mackie’s of Scotland uses Orange Peel IML packaging for its ice cream

Mackie’s of Scotland will use Orange Peel IML packaging for its ice cream, as part of the company’s sustainability focus.

Originally, the packaging for Mackie’s of Scotland products was produced in Sweden, but due to the ecological footprint of the transport process, the company decided to buy its own injection moulding machine for its one and two litre IML packaging.

The investment of over €1.1 million (approx. £969,500) will save over 50,000 food miles.

“Being in charge of our own production gives us flexibility, so we can very easily change the label design using this decoration technique and maximise the communication opportunities on pack,” said Karin Hayhow, Marketing Director at Mackie’s of Scotland.

“Moreover, the in mould labels are moisture-resistant and can withstand major temperature fluctuations, perfect for decorating plastic packaging for frozen and refrigerated products.”

“Just like Mackie’s of Scotland, we believe that sustainable development is incredibly important. After all, in in mould labelling, the packaging and label is made of the same material, which creates a homogenous result that can be fully recycled and we can give the raw materials a lifespan that is as long as possible,” added Jan Van Iseghem, Regional Sales Manager for Northern Europe at Verstraete IML.

“Mackie’s of Scotland very specifically chose the orange peel look and feel option.In this most well-known IML technique, also called satin gloss, the labels are created using a multilayer substrate and polypropylene foam in the centre. A part of the air in the substrate escapes due to the use of high temperatures and pressures during the IML process. This creates the orange peel effect."