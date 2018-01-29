MacLellan Rubber’s “technical milestone” in Nitrosamine-free polymer materials

MacLellan Rubber, experts in the manufacture and distribution of rubber sheeting, matting and polymer based sealing products, have announced a breakthrough in Nitrosamine-free EU1935 polymer materials.

The chemical compounds, Nitrosamines, are formed as part of the process in rubber compounding and have been accepted as a natural outcome at extremely low levels in polymer manufacture.

Whilst being recognised as carcinogenic in many forms, especially 4-methyl-m-phenylenediamine (toluene-2,4-diamine) and Biphenyl-4-ylamine, which are restricted under the current REACH legislation, the variation in carcinogen potency from NDEA to NDPA is 15,000 to 1; hence the type of Nitrosamine produced could have a severe impact on the potential for contamination within a particular application.

The formation of Nitrosamine can be avoided if vulcanisation accelerators are replaced. MacLellan’s technical team, however, has now identified a formulation to eliminate the use of accelerators altogether. This process excludes carcinogenic Nitrosamines from food quality materials whilst maintaining product quality and performance.

“The elimination of carcinogenic Nitrosamines from materials being used in production of baby foods, Pharmaceutical and Biomedical items, food processing equipment amongst many other health related applications, has been a key focus for MacLellan in recent years. We’re pleased to announce that our European manufactured EU1935 Food Quality materials – NR, NBR, and CR - have now been independently certified Nitrosamine-free by IANESCO (Institut d’Analyses et d’Essais en Chimie de l’Ouest) in France and are available as cured and uncured rubber sheeting,” explained Simon Winfield, Director at MacLellan Rubber.

“Being the first in our industry to achieve this technical milestone is significant for MacLellan Rubber, and particularly important for our customers who want guarantees that the seals and gaskets they are using within their applications are the safest in the world. This breakthrough will enable customers to certify their own products to the highest quality standard.”