MacLellan Rubber set to supply EPDM materials to meet new rail standards

MacLellan Rubber, manufacturers of compression and injection rubber mouldings, is set to supply EPDM material that meets the UK rail industry’s new EN45545 requirements.

With the introduction of the EN45545-2:2013 standard, which will replace BS6853, DIN 5510, NF F 16-101, NF16-102 and UNI CEI 11170.1.3, requirements for fire behaviour of materials and components used in trains will be specified that enhance safety.

This includes requirements for fire behaviour of materials and components used in trains, where materials and components should limit fire development and produce low levels of smoke and toxic fumes, complying with test methods that assess performance and meet the required standards.

MacLellan Rubber says its fire resistant, low smoke toxicity EPDM complies with the new standard and is independently certified.

Ranging in thicknesses from 0.5mm to 30mm in standard 1400mm wide roll format, the material is ideal for converting into gaskets, sealing strip, buffer and anti-vibration pads.