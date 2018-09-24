MacLellan Rubber targets food safety with new Metal Detectable Nitrile material

MacLellan Rubber has released its latest product MacNetic, a Blue Metal Detectable Nitrile Rubber, available as cured Sheet Rubber for gasket cutters and uncured compound for moulders and extruders.

The new Food Safe, premium grade material contains particles which can be detected by electromagnetic sensors and magnetic detectors reducing the risk of contamination into the production process.

× Expand MacLellan Rubber Blue MacNetic Components

Manufactured in Europe the Blue Metal Detectable material is independently certified to EU1935:2004 and Nitrosamine Free and is free of Animal Derived Ingredients (ADI), meeting quality standards for use within the food, drinks, pharmaceutical, chemical and cosmetics industries.

Through the early detection of particle contamination, the material advances the elimination of contamination by the polymer into the process but also through eradication of leachable Nitrosamine carcinogenic compounds found in many standard polymers.

It is available in a variety of formats, either cured or uncured, with full manufacturing batch testing and release certificates, as required.

Simon Winfield, Director at MacLellan Rubber, said: “Working closely with our European manufacturing partner, we’ve invested in R&D and testing to ensure that this product delivers against its technical specification. We’re very excited by our new Blue Metal Detectable Nitrile which offers exceptional mechanical performance and competitive value compared to Silicone Metal Detectable compounds.”