MacLellan secure eight-year contract

MacLellan Rubber has secured an eight-year contract to supply a major network distributor with EC61111 electrical insulation matting.

MacLellan will supply safety critical EC61111 Class 3 matting, proof tested to 30,000 volts and working voltage of 26,500 volts to its new network distributor.

× Expand MacLellan’s electrical insulation rubber sheeting.

MacLellan says a key factor in the company’s success was that the material also needed to be independently tested and certified and MacLellan supply a range of electrical rubber matting that insulates workers from electrical current, which meets a range of international standards including BS921, EC61111 and ASTM D178.

“The award of this long term and high value contract is a commendation of our commitment to product quality and excellence in customer service,” explained Simon Winfield, Director at MacLellan Rubber.

“Meeting the technical and commercial demands for this level of contract is always challenging, but is especially important in the life threatening environments in which our material is being used. MacLellan have demonstrated technical competence over many years supplying electrical insulation matting to Power Generators, Network Operators and Maintenance Providers, and this further strengthens our position as the supplier of choice to companies within the Power Generation industry.”